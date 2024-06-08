Wellington Area Chamber Hits the Links for Community Third Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser 

The third annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser, a community favorite outing with games of chance, a barbecue lunch, and surprises, returns on Saturday, June 22, 2024. This event, back by popular demand, will take place at Mountain Vista Golf Course at 2808 NE Frontage Road in Fort Collins with a 7:30am shotgun start.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the equipment replacement fund for the Wellington Fire District and Grace Village in Wellington.

Highlights of this event will include:

Eighteen holes of golf with cart, lunch, drink tickets, and raffle tickets.

A hole-in-one contest.

The longest drive contest; and,

An end-of-tournament raffle.

Foursomes are available for $575 per player. You can purchase sponsorships or teams at http://tinyurl.com/wv7ahnf6 or the Wellington Chamber of Commerce office.

Some highly visible sponsorships are still available.