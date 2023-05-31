Three New Businesses Celebrate Their Grand Opening in Wellington

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Congratulations to The Nail Gem Studio, Rose & Co., and Pet Express Grooming in downtown Wellington on their Ribbon Cutting and grand opening on Sunday, May 21st!
Make sure and stop by 3734 West Cleveland Ave and support Wellington Businesses!
Owners:
The Nail Gem Studio-Tedde Bellmore
Rose & Co-Holly Rose Harrington
Pet Express Grooming-Kelly Carrol
