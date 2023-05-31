Recommended: Angular Art, More Than Physics

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Tim Van Schmidt | New SCENE

New art at the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art at CSU’s UCA includes “Don Vogl: An Independent Vision,” a diversity of works ranging from brilliant angular abstracts to impressive — and angular — mountainscapes. The two approaches “rub against each other, subtly informing each other.” Vogl’s work is on view through August 6.

Also at GAMA, see new additions to the Micrologies exhibit, set to close on July 2.

Live dates: More Than Physics — a NOCO duo making entrancing music with exotic instruments — celebrates the release of their new release, “STRATA,” at the Lincoln Center on June 13. The show is in the Magnolia Theatre, also featuring opener Antonio Lopez.

The Thursday Night Live series in Old Town Square continues on June 15 with Celtic rock by Enter the Haggis.

