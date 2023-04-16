Over 1,600 PVREA Members & Guests Celebrate their Cooperative at Annual Meeting

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Poudre Valley REA (PVREA) had record attendance at the cooperative’s annual meeting of their membership.

Over 1,600 people gathered on April 1 at the Embassy Suites in Loveland to celebrate the co-op’s 84th year of empowering communities across Northern Colorado.

The annual meeting is a staple of the cooperative business model where co-op members gather to review the cooperative’s past year and, depending on election cycles, elect the board of directors.

This year’s meeting was the first to be held in-person since 2019. “The annual meeting is our biggest event of the year and one we always look forward to,” said Jeff Wadsworth, PVREA President and CEO. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to involve the local community and engage with our members.”

This year’s theme of the meeting was “Mission Driven” showcasing how the cooperative’s mission statement impacts their members in terms of safety, reliability, affordability, and service.

“As an electric cooperative we’re here to serve you, our members,” Wadsworth explained to the crowd. “We exist to provide you and our other members the safe, reliable, affordable service you deserve and expect, all with exceptional service. Our mission statement ensures we remain focused on doing just that.”

Those in attendance also heard reports the PVREA Board Chair, the Colorado Rural Electric Association, and PVREA’s cooperative wholesale power provider Tri-State.

The PVREA annual meeting is more than just a business meeting. Members and their guests enjoyed various community booths from area nonprofits and partners, bucket truck rides, electrical safety demonstrations, kid-friendly activities, breakfast, and live entertainment.

The cooperative’s 2022 Annual Report can be found online by clicking here or at www.pvrea.coop.

About PVREA

PVREA is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative serving efficient energy solutions to nearly 53,000 homes and businesses across Boulder, Larimer, and Weld counties in Northern Colorado. More information is available at www.pvrea.coop.