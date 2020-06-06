Town of Wellington Posts for a Finance Director Position

The Town of Wellington has announced it is hiring for a Finance Director.

Job posting:

The Finance Director is a key member of the Town’s executive team. This resilient, hard-working individual will require strong technical aptitude, highly developed interpersonal skills, excellent professional credentials, and strong communication skills. The next Finance Director will approach challenges with an analytical perspective, framing recommendations with a forward-thinking, sustainable perspective. The Director must have a strong desire to work in a collegial, team-oriented environment. He/she must have a sense of humor, be a highly motivated, self-starting, and confident individual. The successful candidate will demonstrate the ability to prioritize projects, navigate conflict, and demonstrate strong supervisory skills.

The Town is seeking proven candidates committed to excellence in the delivery of public finance management services. The following factors of education, experience, leadership management style, and personal and professional traits have been identified as necessary and/or desirable for the Director to succeed in this position.

To apply: http://www.townofwellington.com/jobs.aspx?jobID=51