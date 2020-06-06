At Short’s, they are passionate about three things—protecting nature, building community, and great beer. Their Local’s Light campaign celebrates all three, with a feel-good program designed to give back.

For a limited time, consumers who purchase Short’s flagship American Lager—Local’s Light—can “Share the Light” and upload receipts at shortsbrewing.com/sharelocals, and for every proof-of-purchase Short’s will donate $1 to one of three awesome charities. The National Restaurant Association Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, created to help our friends in the restaurant industry in the wake of COVID-19; Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization; and For Love of Water (FLOW) whose mission is to protect the common waters of the Great Lakes Basin.*

“We had plans for a Local’s Light charitable program for a while and COVID-19 really pushed it into action. I love this brand for so many reasons, but mostly for the fact that it invites everyone to be a part of the Short’s community. You’re a local when you drink Local’s Light, no matter where you’re from. It’s the perfect brand to keep building community and give back to programs that we can all get behind.” Says Pauline Knighton-Preuter, Chief Sales Director.

While “Share the Light” will only be around for the summer, it’s a part of a bigger picture at Short’s.

“We also have a program designed to celebrate individuals in communities all around the country who are doing selfless acts of good. From nurses to teachers, volunteers to activists—there are people in every field and walk of life making a positive impact. Our Local’s Lights program is our way of saying thanks and helping build communities everywhere.”

“Local’s Lights” is that bigger picture. Designed to shine a light on the folks who do just that for their communities, followers of Short’s social media channels can nominate members of their community who are making the world a better place by tagging @shortsbrewing and #localslights. At the end of every month, Short’s will select one person who is making the world a little brighter and donate $250 to the charity of their choice.

For more information about Share the Light and Local’s Lights, please visit https://www.shortsbrewing.com/sharelocals/

For more information on Local’s Light American Lager, please visit https://www.shortsbrewing.com/beers/locals/

*Short’s Brewing Co. reserves the right to cancel or change the promotion at any time. Sales accrue on the books of Short’s and an unrelated donation is made later. Short’s has the right to limit total donations made to $10,000.

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.