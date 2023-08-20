Town of Windsor Bid Opportunities on the Rocky Mountain E-purchasing System

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Town of Windsor announced recently it had joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System and will be utilizing the system to publish and track its bid opportunities. Bidnet Direct’s Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides a centralized location for bidding and connects nearly 400 participating agencies from across Colorado and Wyoming to a large vendor pool and helps to streamline the bid process. Vendors can receive notifications of any new opportunities, as well as any addenda and award information available. The Town of Windsor invites all potential vendors to register online at www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/ townofwindsor.

Before joining the system, the Town of Windsor was distributing bids and managing the procurement process manually by handing out paper copies and requiring vendors to submit their proposals the same way. By distributing bids this way, local government agencies cannot reach as many vendors as they would like, which doesn’t allow for high vendor competition. This competition is something the Town of Windsor aims for and requires to award a contract. By joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, it expands an agency’s vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs.

“This system allows our agency to not only save on time, money, and effort, but it allows us to reach more qualified vendors across the state and allows them to find more bids and decrease their costs by allowing them to submit their bid proposals online directly through the system,” says Town of Windsor Digital Media Coordinator Rece Lampe.

The Town of Windsor encourages vendors looking to do business with them to register online at: www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/ townofwindsor. Registered vendors can receive access to all open bids, related documents and addendums, and award information. In addition, vendors can upgrade their service to receive notifications of new bids targeted to their industry, which includes advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors will also have access to not only the Town of Windsor bid opportunities but all bids posted by participating agencies within the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System.

Vendors who require help registering on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System: www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/ townofwindsor, may contact Bidnet Direct’s vendor support team, who is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bidding system at 800-835-4603 option 2.