United Way of Larimer County to Award 48 Grants to Nonprofits in Boulder, Larimer, Broomfield, Gilpin, and Jackson Counties

Small, community-based organizations to receive funds as part of the Nonprofit Infrastructure (NPI) Grant Program

United Way of Larimer County, in collaboration with the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), is awarding grants totaling $3,736,737 to nonprofits that were affected by the infrastructure aftermath of COVID-19 in these designated counties: Boulder, Larimer, Broomfield, Gilpin, and Jackson. United Way of Larimer County is one of eight Regional Access Partners (RAPs) designated as part of the Nonprofit Infrastructure Grant program to receive submissions and vet applicants across Colorado.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

United Way of Larimer County received more than 125 applications since July 2023 and, through a rigorous process, identified 48 nonprofit organizations to award grants to. The list of recipients can be found at uwaylc.org. The Nonprofit Infrastructure Grant program awarded 433 applications from across the state, submitted through the eight Regional Access Partners.

The Nonprofit Infrastructure Grant was created after the Colorado House Bill 22-1356 was signed into law on June 3, 2022, to help underrepresented communities with limited access to state and federal funding and those impacted and disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The emphasis on infrastructure and capacity building aims to help nonprofits with annual budgets between $150,000 and $2,000,000 build critical staff and boards, while providing funds to proactively invest in the organization’s makeup.

“We are honored to partner with Dola to bring this significant funding to support community-led organizations in our area,” said Joy Sullivan, President, and CEO of United Way of Larimer County. “We are committed to equitable systems and policies, including funding distribution, and appreciate the opportunity to work with our state government in this way.” For more information about the United Way of Larimer County role within the NPI program, please visit uwaylc.org

United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) leads philanthropy in our community, ensuring that gifts of time, talent, and treasure address today’s greatest needs – and reduce tomorrow’s. A community’s needs change over time, which is why UWLC encourages nimble and innovative human services and a commitment to equity and inclusion. UWLC strives to strengthen our community by supporting youth & education, financial stability, community engagement, and nonprofit excellence in Larimer County.

To learn more about United Way of Larimer County and how to get involved with your community, visit www.uwaylc.org.