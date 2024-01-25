The Picklr Loveland Hosts Tournament of Top Colorado Pickleball Players

The Picklr is bringing a first-of-its-kind tournament to Northern Colorado.

Twenty-four of the state’s top-rated pickleball players will come together for some friendly and fun competition this Saturday, January 27, for The MLP Colorado Showcase. The tournament is free to the public and will be held at The Picklr Loveland, 3137 N. Garfield Avenue. Play starts at 9:00 a.m. and will end with a championship match at approximately 3:30 p.m. The community is welcome to come for a few hours or the whole day.

“We are thrilled to host this event that embraces the increasing enthusiasm for this sport,” said Jim Lautzenheiser, co-owner of The Picklr Loveland. “It’s the perfect opportunity for people to watch some of Colorado’s greatest players in action and get some pointers to better their game.”

Both players and attendees will have a chance to walk away with a prize: $1,000 in prize money will be awarded to the winning players. Additionally, The Picklr will be giving away prizes to attendees between each match, including a one-year membership for The Picklr Loveland. (Winner must be present to win.)

The event also serves to help those in need in the community. Proceeds from event sponsors will go toward scholarships for disadvantaged local youth to attend one of The Picklr’s summer camps. Participating sponsors include Big O Tires, The Compass Wealth Group, Mane Street Living, Minky Couture, Triple Crown Sports, and The Mantooth Company.

Attendees can look for their favorite players on each team.

Team 1: Jackie Cheung, Amanda Louie, Greg Williams and Andrew Spada

Team 2: Beth Kaufman, Patty Gallegos, Kevin Wolf and Ric Zamudio

Team 3: Lex Romano, Elise Fortino, Daniel Smith and Andrew Stevens

Team 4: Allie Maynard, Susan Puckett, DJ Johnson and Ben McNair

Team 5: Tiff Ash, Bailee Jackson, Eli Steiner, Noah Horvath

Team 6: Alana Ross, Ann Corson, Zach Drost, Adam Ross

Opened in November 2022, The Picklr Loveland is a 24,000-square-foot indoor pickleball facility with nine premier outdoor courts. The courts, spanning 30 by 60 feet, are inside and feature professional-grade outdoor surfaces for playing the sport. In time for the tournament, guests will be able to enjoy an expanded and improved lobby and pro shop area. Paddles, bags, water bottles, apparel, and more will be sold during the tournament. Attendees also are welcome to explore the facility.

Colorado Pickleball ADA is owned and managed by Colorado businessmen Jim Lautzenheiser, Kyle Yates, Chad Preiss and Randy Halfpop. The Picklr provides an excellent opportunity for multiple generations to play pickleball together comfortably indoors. Pickleball started with adults and has spread to youth, the opposite of all other sports.

At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it’s a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With over eighty state-of-the-art facilities, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations provide state-of-the-art professional-grade outdoor surfacing, onsite snacks and drinks, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok for news on locations and contests, or visit www.thepicklr.com to learn more about owning a franchise.