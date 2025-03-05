United Way of Weld County Opens Grant Applications for 2025-2026 Funding Cycle

Nonprofits Encouraged to Apply for Community Impact Grants by March 24

GREELEY, CO — United Way of Weld County has opened its grant application period for the 2025-2026 funding cycle, inviting nonprofit organizations across the county to apply for financial support aimed at strengthening community initiatives. This funding opportunity supports programs that create lasting, positive change in areas such as early childhood education, youth mentorship, homelessness prevention, and senior services.

📅 Grant Funding Period: July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026

📝 Application Deadline: March 24, 2025, by 11:59 P.M. MST

Who Can Apply?

To be eligible for funding, organizations must:

✅ Be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and in operation for at least six months.

✅ Be in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State.

✅ Be accredited by the Better Business Bureau (or willing to become accredited).

✅ Actively participate in Collective Impact partnerships.

✅ Have a local presence and demonstrate service capacity within Weld County.

✅ Offer services without discrimination based on race, religion, gender, or any other protected class.

What is Collective Impact?

United Way’s funding strategy is built on the Collective Impact model, which brings multiple organizations together to address the county’s most pressing challenges. Rather than working in silos, this approach fosters deep collaboration and long-term investment, ensuring that services are coordinated, impactful, and sustainable.

Funding Priorities

United Way of Weld County prioritizes programs that align with these key focus areas:

🔹 Reading Great by 8 – Ensuring young children enter kindergarten prepared and achieve grade-level reading proficiency by 4th grade.

🔹 Thrive by 25 – Supporting youth through mentorship and resources to graduate high school and transition successfully into adulthood.

🔹 Weld’s Way Home – Preventing and ending homelessness by helping individuals and families secure stable housing.

🔹 Aging Weld – Providing resources for older adults to age well in the community, maintaining independence and quality of life.

🚨 Important Note: Funding is not guaranteed. All applications will be reviewed based on impact potential and alignment with United Way’s investment priorities.

How to Apply

Nonprofits interested in applying can contact Ty Lamm at [email protected] for guidance. Applications must be submitted online by March 24, 2025, at 11:59 P.M. MST.

For full grant details and eligibility requirements, visit UnitedWay-Weld.org.

About United Way of Weld County

United Way of Weld County works to unite local partners and drive transformative change in Northern Colorado. Through initiatives focused on education, youth success, homelessness prevention, and aging services, the organization empowers individuals and families to build stable, prosperous futures. Learn more at UnitedWay-Weld.org.

