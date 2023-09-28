United Way’s Community Impact Team Welcomes Three New Staff

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

by United Way of Larimer County

United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) is thrilled to have three new staff members on our Community Impact Team! All three joined our team in late August and are already hitting the ground running in their new roles.

Shawn Walcott (he/him) is our new Director of Programs and Evaluation. Shawn comes to us with a breadth of knowledge and experience designing, implementing, and assessing programs through his various roles working at United Way of Weld County over the past four years. Shawn was most recently the Director of Collective Impact. Shawn is passionate about program evaluation, data analysis, and leading data infrastructure initiatives. He oversaw the migration of data from Excel into the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS), which is a statewide data system for people experiencing homelessness across Northern Colorado. He has a Master of Public Health degree as well as a BS in Human Services.

Rorey King (they/them) is our new Director of Community Engagement. They have deep experience with grassroots community engagement – serendipitously as a team member of the Colorado Trust through the very same initiative that is helping us launch the Community Impact Center. In that work, they facilitated a successful advocacy campaign with Residents Unidos for a new sidewalk outside of Lago Vista Mobile Home Park in Loveland and brought in a sound artist to communicate the impact of a new sidewalk to County planners. Rorey has a BS in Human Development and Family Studies with minors in Women’s Studies and Peace and Reconciliation Studies. They also were selected as a muralist in the Fort Collins Mural Project this year!

Nizhoni Valdez (she/her) is our new Community Engagement Manager. She is from our Navajo community and brings valuable convening experience through various roles at Colorado State University (CSU) in the Native American Cultural Center and the Department of Ethnic Studies and as an AmeriCorps Vista. Through her most recent role, she was responsible for developing and implementing cultural events that celebrate and showcase Native American heritage and traditions and raising awareness about issues and opportunities within Indian Country. She has a BA in Political Science with minors in Legal Studies and Indigenous Studies.