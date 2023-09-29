Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum Presents Wild West Trunk or Treat

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The CFD Old West Museum will host its annual Wild West Trunk or Treat on October 28, 2023, in the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ C-Lot. This year, they are partnering with the Associated General Contractors and Cheyenne Frontier Days™ to make this a fun family outing that will include food trucks and construction equipment.

To make this possible, they are looking to the community to donate candy or sponsor a trunk.

Candy donations can be made anytime between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM at the CFD Old West Museum. Our doors will be open daily, and donations will be accepted until October 28th.

Bring your kids or grandkids out to Trick or Treat!

More information can be found at: www.oldwestmuseum.org

Quick Facts:

Who: CFD Old West Museum Wild West Trunk or Treat

When: Saturday, October 28th, 2023, at 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

To Donate Candy: Open daily, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, accepting until October 28th

Where: The CFD C-Lot

Contact: Jean Krause, Education Coordinator, jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org,