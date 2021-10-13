Wear It Again, Sam: Your First Stop for Vintage Clothing and Halloween Rentals!

Angelina Hunter | northfortynews.com

How to write objectively when I practically live in this store? Answer: I can’t! I adore this store and love the upbeat kindness of Kim Sewald, the owner.

Nothing dampens Kim’s enthusiasm for quality vintage clothing and period costumes. I can bet that any time I stop by Kim will be all excited about her latest find and often in the process of modeling a new item. “Isn’t this the greatest?” Kim will say and with her trim figure, almost everything that comes into the store fits her. In fact, with Kim’s example, I’m inspired to get down to my best weight — oh, the clothes that will fit — till I met Kim, I didn’t know clothing could be so much fun!

And who knew that in addition to average sewing skills, I could repair Victorian lace — didn’t know I had it in me — but I digress. I’ve been in the store when consignment items came in and there was an exquisite turquoise ring in the shipment. “How much for THAT, Kim?” A reasonable price as it turned out and I have treasured that ring ever since and received countless compliments on it.

Personally, I love being in the store when a 19-year old girl comes in with combat boots wearing a lace dress and sure enough, she finds a new garment she just loves that perfectly fits her slim figure.

And for this Halloween, Kim’s got you covered with costume rentals such as 1920’s, Victorian, and Renaissance apparel. Come on in and see for yourself.

Wear It Again, Sam

140 South College Avenue

Fort Collins, CO 80524

970-484-0170

Hours: Monday — Saturday, 12 pm to 5 pm, Sunday, 12 pm to 4 pm

