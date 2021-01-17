WeldWerks Reflects on Milestones and Learnings from 2020

WeldWerks 2020 Year In Review. Image courtesy of WeldWerks.

Greeley brewery WeldWerks Brewing Co. is reflecting on the accomplishments and lessons learned in 2020 as they embark into a hopeful 2021.

This weekend would have been the 20th anniversary of the world class beer festival Big Beers, Belgians & Barleywines however, the festival was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to return for the 21st anniversary from Thursday, January 6 through Saturday, January 8 in Breckenridge. It was at this festival seven years ago that Colin Jones and Neil Fisher made a deal.

Neil was an avid garage home brewer at the time and part of the deal was if Neil could medal at the festival then him and Colin would open a brewery. Neil won two medals and thirteen months later opened the doors to WeldWerks in historic downtown Greeley with Colin.

A few highlights for WeldWerks in 2020 are as follows:

  • 6,000 gallons of hand sanitizer was distributed with nearly half going to first responders, hospitals and nonprofits.
  • Donations equate to $132,000 to various nonprofits, the WeldWerks Community Foundation and for the upcoming scholarship fund with University of Northern Colorado.
  • Addition of a centrifuge which separates solids from the beer ultimately resulting in ten percent more beer each with every batch.
  • Beer was plated over 1,800 times to ensure it arrives in hand exactly as intended.
  • More than 1,500 samples went to staff for WeldWerks’ sensory panel in their constant pursuit of beer quality and perfection.
  • A total of 168 beers were produced.
  • Seven team members were hired.

For more information regarding WeldWerks, visit: https://www.weldwerks.com

