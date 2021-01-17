Washington’s FoCo to Hold Virtual Music and More Trivia

Live music venue Washington’s FoCo is hosting a virtual trivia event on Wednesday, January 27 at 7 pm to help support the Fort Collins music scene and provide fun and safe entertainment for the community.

The virtual quiz will feature an evening of virtual quizzing in addition to a special music round focused on saying goodbye to 2020. All proceeds from the event will go to support local Fort Collins band The Annie Oakley.

The Annie Oakley is made up of identical twin sisters Jo and Sophia Babb who utilize and infuse wise emotive lyrics and immaculate matched vocal harmonies to their sound. Their music has been met with warm reception world wide in locations such as the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States of America.

Jo and Sophia’s new album titled Second Day of Spring will be released internationally in April this year. Space for this virtual event is limited as registration is required to join online so those interested are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

For more information regarding Washington’s Music and More Trivia, including ticket information, visit: http://bit.ly/3qmO2RD or to listen to The Annie Oakley’s music, visit: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4EL7pbvZKUuXGWrWH7WBlK?si=cgsr0rFtTDSlF9Jc27N8RA or visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/TheAnnieOakleyOfficial