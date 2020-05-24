Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Senior Selfie Contest

By Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce is honoring the class of 2020 with a large banner on Cleveland Ave and a “Shout-Out” Senior Selfie Contest.

Senior year, whether it’s High School or College, is one of the biggest and most special moments in a person’s life. High school graduation is a ritual of passage for many teens that concludes with a walk across the stage and a diploma in hand. College graduation marks the transition into the workplace for many, a beginning of that new chapter in life that often determines where graduates will end up and perhaps who they will end up with.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and school shutdowns, we can’t give them the actual stage but we can shout-out and celebrate each and every one of them with our banner and a “Shout out” on social media . The Chamber is inviting all seniors, whether high school or college, to take a selfie in front of the banner and tag the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce. The most creative “Selfie” will win over $200 in fun prizes!

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce formed a COVID-19 Task Force in March. The Task Force has been supporting the businesses in town during the pandemic with signs, media coverage, and fundraiser to get them through this tough time. This group came up with the idea to celebrate our seniors with a banner and ribbons. The Task Force team includes, Jon Slutsky (Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chair), Jami Sterkel and Linda Kinzli (Chamber Directors) Kristi Cannon (Wellington Chamber Chair-elect) Mary McCaffrey (Wellington Chamber Executive administrator), Kallie Cooper (Executive Director Wellington Main Street program), Anita Hardy ( Wellington Main Street Program President and Chamber director) Kelly Houghteling (Interim Town administrator Clerk) and Tracey Jensen (Wellington Main Street Program Board).