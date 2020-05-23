Wellington’s Owl Canyon Coffee is Serving Up the Message ‘We Rise by Lifting Others’

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

Emma Hanson and her sister-in-law Randi Hanson decided to own a coffee shop. In December of 2018, they purchased Owl Canyon Coffee in historic downtown Wellington. After receiving much support from the Wellington business community, they are returning the favor in supporting peers who are struggling to make ends meet during this time.

Emma and Randi are doing a fundraiser. They had shirts made and are donating all the proceeds to downtown Wellington business owners who are facing hardships due to COVID-19 restrictions. “We wanted to bring some positivity and lift each other up,” Randi explains. The shirts say ‘#Wellington Strong’ on the front, and on the back, ‘We Rise by Lifting Others,’ a quote by Robert Ingersoll. The colors, blue and green, chosen to go along with the town’s colors. Those interested in donating, but not owning a shirt, can do so. You can contribute through MyOwlCanyonCoffee.com under ‘COVID-19 Small Business Donation’.

Emma describes her experience owning a downtown business: “It has made a difference to us to be surrounded by people who truly care to see our business thrive. A network of other business owners who have had the same experiences. It feels like we are surrounded by friends.”

The Hanson sisters value supporting local. Owl Canyon Coffee has local art and crafts and local baked goods and products for sale. The coffee they use comes from Wander Coffee, a Fort Collins family-owned business. The Hanson sisters opened a kitchen so that Emma, pursuing her dream of being a baker, could provide fresh baked goods to customers. They support their community by offering discounts, sponsoring events, and doing fundraisers. The design for the shirts chosen based on this value, as it also gives back to the community.

The Hanson’s enjoyed hosting the monthly ‘Women of Wellington’ Chamber of Commerce event, where they had the opportunity to meet many other successful businesswomen. “They were doing what we wanted to do and were succeeding at it, and this meant so much,” says Emma. They have also appreciated the support of the Wellington Main Streets program, which helps promote a vibrant downtown. Owl Canyon Coffee is happy to serve as a hub and meeting place for the business community.

Emma and Randi had to close their business doors for a while during the COVID-19 restrictions, but are back open, and coffee ordered online or over the phone can be picked up at the back door. They offer Cold Brew Latte, Chai, Steamer, Lattes, and Smoothies. They are not yet able to open the seating area but will let customers know when they can.

Visit MyOwlCanyonCoffee.com to order a shirt, donate to the cause, or order your coffee. Follow Owl Canyon Coffee on Facebook and Instagram to see the latest hours and offers. As always, remember to support your local businesses. This can be done by shopping local, purchasing gift cards, donating to fundraisers, and helping to spread the word about these downtown treasures.