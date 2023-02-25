Wellington Chamber Honors Two Retiring Members of their Board of Directors

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

By: Nancy Harrison Wellington Chamber

At their December 2022 meeting, the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the contributions of two long-time Board members.

Jon Slutsky previous owner of La Luna Dairy recently retired from the Chamber board of Directors. Jon was a charter member of the Wellington Chamber and served for 16 years in several roles including Chairman of the board. His many years of visionary guidance, exceptional leadership and unconditional commitment serving as a long-time member of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors was acknowledged with the presentation of a plaque.

Ben Parsons with State Farm Insurance also retired from the Chamber Board of Directors in December 2022. Ben served for over 9 years on the board and was Chairman of the monthly Networking Breakfast events. Ben was recognized for his many contributions to Wellington and the Chamber. His leadership and loyal commitment while serving as a member of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are appreciated and honored with a plaque.