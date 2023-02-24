Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Plans St Paddy’s Day Jubilee Beer Crawl

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

When the cold Winter seems endless and no Spring in sight, it’s time to get out of the house and head to downtown Wellington for some fun. The St Paddy’s Day Jubilee Beer Crawl is sure to provide laughs and fun with friends.

Kelly Devries and Mary McCaffrey are heading up a group that is planning a great event for St Patrick’s Day. Wellington Businesses can sign up as sponsors and will be open from 5-8 pm on March 17 to serve samples of local beer and other items – games and snacks or deals for that business. Tickets sell for $40 each and include 10 tickets for samples of beer, a commemorative glass, and a tote bag with swag.

Fifteen businesses are already committed to hosting and are planning interactive games, specials, and even booths on their property. Of course, the 3 local breweries will be serving up their beer as well as many others – maybe participants will get to taste something new. For sponsorship information, please contact Kelly Devries at 970.270.8964 or thistle@kellymcdowell.com or Mary McCaffrey at wellingtoncoloradochamber.net. 970.568.4133.

Wear your best Irish Green and come to the Jubilee Beer Crawl.