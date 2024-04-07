Wendy Lee Takes the Helm, as Executive Director of Turning Point

Annie Lindgren | Turning Point

Turning Point Center for Youth & Family Development proudly announces Wendy Lee as the new Executive Director. Wendy brings a wealth of experience to the role, with a background as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Licensed Addiction Counselor. Her academic achievements include a Bachelor’s in Human Development and Family Studies, focusing on adolescents, and a Master’s in Social Work.

Wendy’s professional journey with Turning Point spans 20 years, marking a full-circle return after her tenure in private practice and her impactful role as Clinical Director. Her commitment to Turning Point’s mission and philosophy is evident in her enthusiasm for collaborative work. In addition to her leadership at Turning Point, Wendy contributes to the mental health field through her private practice and as an educator in the Psychology program at Colorado State University.

Turning Point’s Board of Directors reached out to Wendy in late 2022 after a particularly rocky transition in the Company’s history. Wendy joined the board to help and, by April 2023, had stepped down to serve as Interim Clinical Director. Under Wendy’s leadership, things finally started moving in the right direction. After a year without anyone in the Executive Director role, the board opened up the position in February, and a committee of board members and staff helped interview candidates.

Board Member Talia Sternberg shares, “Wendy’s dedication, passion, and commitment to our mission have genuinely shone through in every task she’s undertaken. Wendy has not only impressed us with her skills and expertise but has also won our hearts with her warmth and unwavering support for our team and the community we serve.”

“As a board member, I have had the privilege of witnessing Wendy’s remarkable leadership firsthand. Her innovative ideas, collaborative spirit, and genuine care for our organization’s mission and people make her the perfect fit to lead us into this next chapter of growth and impact,” adds Talia.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to step into the role of Executive Director. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead this organization and continue our essential work in the community. I am eager to collaborate with each team member as we begin this new chapter. I am confident we will achieve great things together and further advance Turning Point’s mission,” shares Wendy Lee.

Wendy has the team’s full support, which has banded together to help Turning Point through this transition. Some new and returning faces have joined the team, bringing diverse talent and enthusiasm.

Annie Lindgren, who met Wendy’ back in the day’ of residential treatment, rejoined the Turning Point team in late 2020 and has been around to experience the rocky transitions of the last three years; shares, “The team resurrected the Titanic under Wendy’s leadership. I can’t think of anyone more committed to seeing Turning Point return to a thriving place. Wendy handles challenges with grace and collaboration, and I am grateful to be part of the dream team coming together under her leadership. I feel hopeful and excited for the future of Turning Point’s service to the community.”

Board Member Melissa Jeffryes shares, “My professional relationship with Wendy spans over 30 years and many of those years are connected to our work at Turning Point. I am so pleased that Wendy has taken on the leadership of Turning Point and I am confident she is the right person for the job. Wendy is a dedicated leader who is fully invested in her team and this agency. I look forward to seeing Turning Point evolve and grow through her guidance.”

Turning Point was founded in 1967 and has a long history of providing Mental, Behavioral, and Substance Use treatment services in Northern Colorado. In 2022, it closed the last of its residential treatment programs, shifting focus entirely to outpatient services. Turning Point serves clients of all ages, accepts various insurances, including Medicaid, and offers a sliding fee scale and grant-funded no-cost services. Turning Point provides a continuum of care services, Behavior Coaching, Individual and Family Therapy, a DUI/DWAI program, an Adolescent Intensive Outpatient Program, and various grant-funded programs designed to help decrease barriers to accessing treatment and provide preventative services to underserved populations.

