International Trivia Night is Ever-Popular at Global Village Museum 

Winning team at the Museum’s International Trivia Night on Feb. 27. From left to right are: Susan Castellon, Paul Lew, Rose Lew, LeRoy Poff, Jeff Borg, and Mike Castellon. (Photo by Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures)

 

The Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures will host its popular International Trivia Night from  6-8 pm on Tuesday, April 30. The contest will feature 50 questions, with teams of six competing for prizes and bragging rights. 

Partial teams or full six-person teams are welcome with a two-step process. First, team members should make individual reservations. Second, an email with the names of team members must be sent to the  Museum’s Outreach Coordinator at outreach@globalvillagemuseum.org. Individuals who register without a team will be joined by others on the night of the event.  

Admission is $10 per person, and advance reservations are required at globalvillagemuseum.org.  Registration will close at 5 pm Friday, April 26.  

The Global Village Museum is located at 200 West Mountain Avenue, and Museum hours are 11 am to  5 pm, Tuesday through Saturday. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, $1 for ages 4-15, and free for children three and under. Adult tours receive discounted admission of $3/person. 

For more information, please visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.

