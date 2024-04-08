International Trivia Night is Ever-Popular at Global Village Museum 

The Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures will host its popular International Trivia Night from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, April 30. The contest will feature 50 questions, with teams of six competing for prizes and bragging rights.

Partial teams or full six-person teams are welcome with a two-step process. First, team members should make individual reservations. Second, an email with the names of team members must be sent to the Museum’s Outreach Coordinator at outreach@globalvillagemuseum.org. Individuals who register without a team will be joined by others on the night of the event.

Admission is $10 per person, and advance reservations are required at globalvillagemuseum.org. Registration will close at 5 pm Friday, April 26.

The Global Village Museum is located at 200 West Mountain Avenue, and Museum hours are 11 am to 5 pm, Tuesday through Saturday. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, $1 for ages 4-15, and free for children three and under. Adult tours receive discounted admission of $3/person.

For more information, please visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.