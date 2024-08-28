West Greeley to See Major Expansion With Groundbreaking of New Commercial Development

Two Rivers Marketplace, located at Highway 34 Business (10th Street) and 83rd Avenue in Greeley, has officially broken ground on phase one of a 29-acre commercial development planned to offer shopping, dining, and entertainment to the growing region. Construction is underway for the first six finished commercial lots, including several already under contract, to be delivered in December 2024.

As “The Gateway to West Greeley,” this prime location is situated along a major traffic corridor where nearly 15,000 new residences are under development. 83rd Avenue serves as a major arterial road providing the primary north-south connection for West Greeley to other communities.

“Two Rivers Marketplace will have 19 pad sites, featuring a credit union, drive-thru coffee, auto parts store, and many other regional and national retailers and restaurants,” John Stephens, landowner and developer, said. “This land has been in our family for more than 50 years and has been a working farm growing corn and raising cattle. We are excited to see it benefit our community in a new way through much-needed commercial development in West Greeley.”

Each exterior pad ranges from 0.75 to two acres, with ten pads designed with drive-thru lanes for easy accessibility. The center of the development will focus on creating destination sites intended for visitors to “stay and play,” including restaurants with patio spaces, open natural areas, dynamic community elements, and a walking path. There is also the potential for a grocer, hotel, or medical/office space.

Two Rivers Marketplace strategically joins many other new developments along the Highway 34 Business corridor, including the new 221-acre mixed-use project from northern Colorado developer Martin Lind for a massive new arena, hotel, and water park development. The new arena will host the Colorado Eagles hockey team as well as the Northern Colorado youth hockey program and will seat 8,500 to 9,000 people for hockey games and 10,000 to 12,000 people for concerts. Two Rivers Marketplace is two and a half miles east of this new development.

“Greeley has been named one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country due to its attractive home prices, vibrant college campus, proximity to the Rocky Mountains, easy access to both Denver and Fort Collins, as well as its diverse community and ample space for growth,” John Gates, mayor of Greeley, said. “The Stephens family has been part of our community for over 125 years, and we’re excited to work with them in developing Two Rivers Marketplace.”

The construction includes an internal loop road connecting 12th Street and 86th Avenue. Another primary access point will be the new 11th Street, which will connect 83rd Avenue with the internal loop road. Additionally, the City of Greeley is planning significant improvements to 83rd Avenue and Highway 34 Business starting in late 2025 or early 2026 to accommodate growing traffic volume and ease of access, including plans for extra turn lanes and a roundabout at 12th Street and 83rd Avenue.

“In 2023, the intersection of Highway 34 Business and 83rd Avenue saw approximately 24,000 cars per day, which will only increase as the population balloons in this area,” John Hall, economic development director of Greeley, said. “The entire US Highway 34 Business corridor is a primary focus of many seasoned residential developers in different phases of building entirely new housing communities. It’s a very exciting time for Greeley.”

Project partners include LandOne Engineering, Ethos Land & Water, Coyote Ridge Construction, Russell + Mills Studios, and Blue Star Capital Advisors.

“The City of Greeley has been very responsive and open-minded about smart commercial growth,” Stephens said. “We have appreciated Mayor Gates, Economic Development Director John Hall, and Community Development Director Brian McBroom for making this a smooth process for us and our end users.”

For commercial inquiries, contact local RE/MAX representatives Bill Struble at 303-520-6855 or Bradford Pech at 303-748-7919.