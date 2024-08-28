Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta To Open in Fort Collins

Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta, Colorado’s fast-casual, New York-style pizza and pasta concept offering made-from-scratch fare, officially opens its first Fort Collins location on Friday, September 13, 2024, located at 2550 E Harmony Rd. Fort Collins, CO 80525, with FREE pizza, live comedy, giveaways, and more. The beloved pizza brand, locally owned by Garrett Brizendine, CEO of EPIQ Ventures, LLC, plans to continue expanding its Denver lineup of pizzerias.

With 40 years of serving the Colorado community, Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta has established itself as a go-to spot for high-quality pizza and Italian cuisine. The Fort Collins location marks the 19th restaurant in the Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta family and brings the same commitment to fresh ingredients, excellent service, and a welcoming atmosphere that customers have come to expect.

“Our team here in Fort Collins is so excited to welcome everyone in the community into the newest Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta,” says Andrew Rauch, Anthony’s Pizza Head of Retail Development. Opening the first Anthony’s in Fort Collins means a lot to us, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of the community. We know that Fort Collins has been waiting for us, and we’re so happy to bring our pizza here!”

Grand opening activities in Fort Collins start at 11:00 A.M. and include sample menu items, a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce, giveaways – including sunglasses and water bottles and FREE pizza with a live comedy performance with Ginger Whale starting at 4:00 P.M.

The new Fort Collins location will be open daily, from 11:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M. For more information, please visit Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta website or follow Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta on social media @anthonyspizzaandpasta.

WHEN:

Friday September 13, 2024

11:00 A.M. – 10:00 P.M. (4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Live Comedy Show)

WHERE:

Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta

2550 E Harmony Rd.

Fort Collins CO 80525