Wilbur’s Total Beverage Hosts ‘Hamburgers for Hospice’ to benefit Pathways

Events held July 1 and September 2 net nonprofit Pathways $1,200

Wilbur’s Total Beverage hosted Hamburgers for Hospice, which raised $1,200 for Pathways at two events held on July 1 and September 2.

Wilbur’s Total Beverage General Manager Mat Dinsmore, Pathways President Evan Hyatt, and Mantooth Company Founder Connie Hanrahan grilled burgers, brats, and hot dogs in front of Wilbur’s Total Beverage, 2201 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins.

Hamburgers for Hospice benefitted Pathways’ Grief and Loss Program. This initiative offers individual counseling, support groups, and creative therapies, such as art and music, to help individuals cope with grief after a loss or serious illness. Pathways’ commitment to supporting those on their grief journey is unwavering, providing essential resources and support to meet each client’s unique needs.

“Pathways deeply appreciates the support it receives from the business community,” said Pathways’ Hyatt. “Wilbur’s Total Beverage has been one of our most committed supporters for many years and has raised tens of thousands of dollars to support our hospice programs in Northern Colorado.”

Pathways provides expert medical and comfort care for individuals navigating the last months of life. Its dedication extends to guiding those in need through the healing process, regardless of age or financial situation.

About Pathways: Established in 1978, Pathways is a nonprofit agency providing exceptional hospice care in the last months of life, complete palliative care for those with long-term serious illness, and community-wide grief support for residents of Larimer and Weld counties in Northern Colorado. Pathways is an affiliate of the Care Synergy network and can be reached at www.pathways-care.org and 970.663.3500.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for nonprofit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado, including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations, sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org.