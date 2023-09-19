Banner Health & Md Anderson Cancer Centers in Noco Sponsor Cattle Baron’s Ball Cancer Fundraiser

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate





Annual event scheduled for Sept. 23, 2023, supports American Cancer Society

In 2020, almost 3,000 people were diagnosed with cancer in Larimer and Weld counties. To address this critical need for specialized care in Northern Colorado, Banner Health operates two world-class cancer centers in partnership with MD Anderson Cancer Center, a renowned name in complete and comprehensive cancer care, and has joined the fight on a larger level as a presenting sponsor of this year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball fundraising event to support the American Cancer Society (ACS).

The Cattle Baron’s Ball is a 30-year Northern Colorado institution that has raised over $10 million to benefit ACS. ACS provides programs and services that help patients manage cancer treatment, recovery, and support. The Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at Banner North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at McKee Medical Center in Loveland offer advanced programs and services to care for patients and their loved ones through all phases of the cancer continuum.

“Our advanced technologies, treatment alternatives, support services, patient and family amenities, and proven practices for providing excellent care create a healing environment,” Michael Miller, MD, FACS, a plastic surgeon at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Centers in Loveland and Greeley, said. “Advancing cancer care and treatment is our sole focus at the Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center locations in Northern Colorado and we are passionate about supporting the cancer fight in any way we can. We have been a proud sponsor of the Cattle Baron’s Ball for seven years now and we have seen the profound impact our community can have when coming together in this effort.”

When one of Banner’s own flight nurses, Tabatha Lang, needed quality cancer care after concerning checkups every six months and a family history of breast cancer, she went straight to the Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at Banner North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley and asked for a mastectomy. However, there was a new procedure that they suggested called a DIEP flap reconstruction. Lang underwent complex microsurgical reconstruction with Michael Miller, MD, FACS. Tabatha will share more of her story during the Cattle Baron’s Ball in a video that can be seen here.

The Cattle Baron’s Ball will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at 35496 St Hwy 257 in Windsor, CO. To donate, visit www.cbbnoco.com.

Banner Health is one of the largest secular nonprofit healthcare systems in the country. In addition to 33 hospitals, Banner also operates an academic medicine division, Banner – University Medicine, and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, a partnership with one of the world’s leading cancer programs, MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner’s array of services includes a health insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division, and a nursing registry. To make health care easier, 100% of Banner-employed doctors are available for virtual visits, and patients may also reserve spots at Banner Urgent Care locations and can book appointments online with many Banner-employed doctors. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

