Gardens Director Named CEO of American Public Gardens Association

After nearly 15 years as the Gardens on Spring Creek Executive Director, Michelle Provaznik has been named the new CEO of the American Public Gardens Association (APGA). According to a spokesperson for the Gardens on Spring Creek, this is a well-deserved honor.

APGA remains the leading professional organization in the field of public horticulture. With more than 10,000 individuals at over 600 institutions, located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, and 20 countries, its diverse membership base spans botanic gardens, arboreta, zoos, museums, colleges and university gardens, cemeteries, urban greenspaces, display gardens, and research facilities.

The City of Fort Collins will be appointing an interim Director and then conducting a nationwide search for a new Executive Director, with the support of the Friends of the Gardens on Spring Creek.

A Letter from Michelle:

Since moving to Fort Collins more than twenty years ago, I have been involved with the Gardens on Spring Creek. First, as a member of the Friends of the Gardens board of directors followed by nearly fifteen years as The Gardens Director. It has been an honor and privilege to be a part of a community that has brought the vision of The Gardens to life – from the ground up.

All of us who garden know our landscapes grow and evolve over time, and now it is time for me to do so as well. I have accepted the role of Chief Executive Officer of the American Public Gardens Association beginning in November. The mission of the Association is to champion and advance public gardens as leaders, advocates, and innovators in the conservation and appreciation of plants. In my new role, I will serve, champion, and advocate for public gardens across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and beyond.

I am extremely excited by this opportunity but will deeply miss The Gardens community we have built throughout the years including The Gardens staff, City of Fort Collins Council members and City staff, Friends of The Gardens board members, volunteers, partners, donors, and sponsors. Fortunately, I will still be able to call Fort Collins home in this new role and will continue to support the Gardens on Spring Creek both personally and professionally – I really couldn’t ask for anything more.

With gratitude,

Michelle