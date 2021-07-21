Windsor’s Human Bean Helps Newborns with Barista Day

The Human Bean Northern Colorado continues to find ways to turn a coffee run into a program that helps the community. On Tuesday, July 20, ten percent of sales made at the 405 East Main Street, Windsor location were donated to Stork Support of Northern Colorado.

Stork Support of Northern Colorado is a growing nonprofit organization led by mothers within the community committed to providing essential maternity, postpartum and newborn needs to under-resourced families throughout the baby’s first year. They do this by collecting gently-used maternity, nursing and baby clothes and gear from the abundance within the community and distributing these donations to the families that have requested support. They also collect donations of new items, such as needed essentials to prepare Postpartum Recovery Kits for mothers who have recently given birth.

To learn more about Stork Support of Northern Colorado, visit storksupportofnoco.com.