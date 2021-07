Flash Flood Warning: Includes Fort Collins and Larimer County

Larimer County Weather Update 07-21-2021 14:00:38

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 2:00 PM MDT

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DENVER HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR. CENTRAL LARIMER COUNTY UNTIL 4:30PM MDT. THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE CAMERON PEAK BURNED AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE… WESTERN FORT COLLINS, PENNOCK PASS, STOVE PRAIRIE, GLEN HAVEN, BUCKHORN MOUNTAIN, DRAKE, PINGREE PARK, RUSTIC, MASONVILLE AND HORSETOOTH MOUNTAIN. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADDITIONAL LOCATIONS… BOX PRAIRIE, UPPER BUCKHORN ALONG COUNTY ROAD 44H, MOONDANCE WAY, STRINGTOWN GULCH, BIG BEAR, LOWER BUCKHORN ON COUNTY ROAD 27 ABOVE MASONVILLE, CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN, POUDRE SPRINGS, MONUMENT GULCH, JACKS GULCH, UPPER PINGREE PARK ROAD, LOWER PINGREE PARK ROAD, SKY RANCH, GULCHES ALONG HIGHWAY 14 NEAR AND ABOVE RUSTIC, RISING WATER AND LARGE DEBRIS IN THE POUDRE RIVER, PINGREE HILL, GOODELL CORNER, THE RETREAT AND STORM MOUNTAIN.