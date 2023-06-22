Youth Focused Nonprofits Partner on New Child and Family Campus

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

United Way of Larimer County, Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County, Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center, and the Early Childhood Council of Larimer County are partnering on a new Child and Family Campus in Loveland, Colorado! Boys and Girls Clubs recently closed on the purchase of New Vision Charter School at 2500 E 1st Street in Loveland. The building is attached to the current Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County Loveland-Pulliam Club.

The new campus will house child care and youth development for children ages 0 and 18 through a partnership between BGCLC and Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center. At capacity, the campus will serve over 350 young people per day, with a focus on those children and families with the greatest need in the Loveland community. Renovations will begin over the summer, and Dohn Construction has been hired to lead the construction. BGCLC programming will continue to operate during renovations, with the full campus opening in early 2024.

“We are so excited to see this campus come to life, and completing the purchase of the New Vision Charter School is a big step forward for this innovative project,” said Allison Hines, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County. “Our staff and board recognized the need to increase child care access for local families and showed bold vision in embarking on a collaborative approach that has not been seen before in Larimer County.”

Initial nonprofit partners include United Way of Larimer County, Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center, and Early Childhood Council of Larimer County, with the goal of also including physical and mental health providers, bilingual resource navigation, and culturally attuned services for families. United Way of Larimer County will lead the fundraising efforts to complete the $2M retrofit to meet childcare licensing requirements and add functional office space.

Christina Taylor, CEO of the Early Childhood Council of Larimer County (ECCLC), believes this campus concept is truly transformational in how we support children and families in our community. “It takes a village to raise children,” she said. “And we are taking an important step in reestablishing that village for many families in Loveland. ECCLC is proud to be a partner on this important project so that we can expand childcare access alongside other critical support for families.”

Echoing this sentiment, Deirdre Sullivan, President and CEO of United Way of Larimer County, said, “This campus is a physical representation of a new way of working as a sector to best support children, youth and families. Working together, under one roof, amplifies collaboration, reduces duplication, and in the end, allows us to provide high-quality care for our community and hopefully expand this model across Larimer County.”