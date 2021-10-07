Before You Hire a Contractor: 5 Questions to Ask

Adrian Jones | FRAMEWORKS Inspired Homes

Do they delineate a clear process from project beginning to end?

Remodeling projects are complex. They require diligent management to keep everything moving forward. Without a clear process in place, your project could go off the rails leading to possible overages in labor budgets and delayed completion dates.

How do they coordinate relationships with architects, designers and sub-contractors?

The contractor is one of many people working on your project. Their effective relationship with architects, designers and sub-contractors is key to the success of your project. Handled poorly, communication can break down causing things to get missed or installed incorrectly.

What’s their contract style?

Industry standard is “cost plus” which guarantees a profit for the contractor. Their profit goes up with added costs and increased labor budgets. To know what your project is going to cost before construction begins, a “fixed-price” contract might work best for you.

For a previous project similar to yours, what was the estimated price vs. the actual price?

An estimate is not a set price. Estimating can be figured in several different ways. For example, if an estimate is completed without material specifications there is a good chance your budget will be blown if you pick materials that cost more than the estimate indicated. Reviewing a previous project’s budget with the builder will be a good indication of their estimating accuracy.

Will they provide both positive and negative references?

With the negative reference, ask what went wrong with the project from the client’s perspective? This key information will provide insight into how they handle situations when things don’t go as planned.

Adrian Jones, Owner & Timber Framer, in the business of constructing beautiful and functional structures, and remodeling jobs, continues to embrace and enjoy new building challenges. He has built the culture, teams and systems to successfully meet the vision and unique building needs of his clients. To find out more, visit at: 3 Old Town Square or at: Frameworkstimber.com

