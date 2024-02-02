Cafe Athens: Authentic Greek Food with Variety

by Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

Along the front range, you can find almost any kind of food. The traveling foodie, however, might think of something other than Fort Collins or Loveland to get a great authentic meal. Well, they should!

That’s what Cafe Athens is — authentic Greek Food with other options.

​Cafe Athens is Northern Colorado’s casual yet classy Greek restaurant. They have a delicious mix of American, Greek, and Mediterranean cuisine at two locations in Northern Colorado. From the Greek art on the walls to the comfortable seating, it’s an excellent place for a casual date or family dinner.

You can’t visit a Greek restaurant without trying the Gyro. The beef gyro was a great choice!

It was tender with a unique blend of spices and broiled to perfection. The Gyros meal is served for $15.99 and comes with a choice of a side and a fountain drink. I chose fries.

Fries are the best when piping hot and seasoning. These hit the mark.

But I didn’t stop with the Gyro. If you’re going to go to a restaurant, why not try AS MUCH as you can?

That’s why the Greek Sampler Platter was my next choice.

This appetizer was a meal in itself. I tried some of everything and feasted on it for two more meals later!

The platter comes with Spanakopita, tiropita, dolmades, Greek Calamata olives, feta cheese, and falafel, served with a fresh, hot pita bread, pita chips, a small side of hummus, a side of tzatziki sauce, and small portion of traditional Gyros meat.

To top it all off, I ordered a Galo Pie Swirl for dessert. This dish for two has layers of filo dough with a rich, creamy Greek custard filling, topped with cinnamon, sugar, and whipped cream.

After this meal, I will gain a few pounds, but sometimes you have to “splurge.”

Cafe Athens is a beautiful choice for Mediterranean and Greek food lovers. Front Range foodies won’t be disappointed!

For more information, visit their website at cafe-athens.com.