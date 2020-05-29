Friends of the Red Feather Lakes Community Library Newsletter

Megan Henderson

Dear library supporters,

May 2020 begins another great summer season for the Friends of the Library Board. Like all of you, the library is navigating uncharted waters these days. It is because of your generous membership donations that the library remains innovative and responsive to the needs of our community during these rapidly changing times. From curbside delivery and its work with the North 40 Mountain Alliance food pantry, to free round the clock WiFi in the parking lot and reconfiguring its layout to ensure social distancing, the library is counting on your support now more than ever in order to help our community face today’s adversity with flexibility and kindness.

Even while closed, the library continues to utilize Friends donations for the ongoing purchase of new books, audiovisual material, and a diverse range of magazine subscriptions. In addition to the circulation materials you see on a regular basis, your Friends membership donation also funds the library in many behind the scenes ways such as improving the library building itself. Your Friends of the Library donation also helps to fund several beneficial summer programs including a summer reading program that promotes literacy for both children and adults, and a self-esteem building adventure camp experience for area teens. While these programs and other services will look different this year, the library strives to be solution-oriented in meeting the needs of our community.

Many of our traditional Friends fundraisers such as book sales and silent auctions will need to be reimagined this year, and others such as the Wild West Relay may not be possible at all. The Friends Board is working hard with library staff to find creative solutions to these challenges. We will keep you posted about these great virtual opportunities through future communications.

We know these are difficult times, but if you are able, please consider supporting Friends of the Library by donating to become a member today. You may send your support by check made out to the Friends of the Red Feather Lakes Community Library, PO Box 617, Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545. We are also excited to announce our new online donation platform https://donorbox.org/friends-of-the-rfl-library-donations if you wish to donate using your credit card.

While libraries were not deemed essential businesses, they will be essential to a robust recovery. Please spread the word and encourage your friends and neighbors to join you in showing their appreciation for the library and its vital role in our community by becoming a Friend of the Library today. The Friends of the Library Board and library staff thank you in advance for your continued support.

Red Feather Lakes Community Library: Where Community Happens!