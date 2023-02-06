Happenings in Wellington for February 2023

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

Here we are in the month devoted to love. With the City of Loveland in our backyard, may all our celebrations be extra sweet.

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce is working on its Community Guide and Directory for 2023 right now. This is used extensively by residents and visitors as well as businesses. Chamber members will be included in the listings of sales and services; special events, history, and extensive information will be included for the community. North Forty News is selling advertising now so check out their offers and be sure to have a presence in this great resource.

The Upcoming Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:

February 7 – Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast with special speakers from Wellington Middle-High School. Meet at Slurpz at 7:30 for delightful breakfast choices and hear updates on the new school. More information is available by contact Ben Parsons 970.484.3600. Please register.

February 11 – FITNESS1 XFIT GAMES AND BENCH PRESS COMPETITION hosted by Fitness1

8017 South First Street in Wellington. Weigh-in at 10:30, and the competition begins at 11. For more information contact Matt Beeners fitness1clubs@hotmail.com.

February 15 – Happy Hour Handshakes with the SBDC! Whether you are a new start-up or an already operating business, networking is essential in building business relationships. Networking can help you generate referrals which increase business; master your business pitch, increase your circle of influence; help you build confidence and character; provide opportunities to make connections and create lasting friendships Please bring your business cards and join in for after-hours networking! The event is free, but we do ask that you pre-register. Contact Rich Efird at Sparge Brewery – socialmedia@spargebrew.com.

February 23 – Business After Hours hosted by Meridian Federal Credit Union. This is a celebration of the third anniversary of Meridian FCU. Come help them celebrate this milestone and meet your fellow Chamber members and business contacts. Find out what’s new and what’s happening around Wellington. Light refreshments and libations will be served and a little bird told me they plan to feature Wellington food products. Please register.

Wellington FCBC Baseball Registration Open Now

Registration is now open for the Intermediate and Recreation Wellington Fort Collins Baseball Club Team (FCBC)!

Intermediate Registration closes on Feb. 10. Intermediate Volunteer Coaches are needed! All coaches must be registered by Feb. 24. Tryouts for intermediate baseball will be Saturday, March 4th.

Recreational Registration closes on Apr. 14. Recreation Volunteer Coaches are needed! All coaches must be registered by March 31.

Visit Wellington Recreation online for more information and to register!

Wellington Public Library offers their February Schedule

February 7 & 21 – Baby & Toddler Story Time 10:15 – 11 AM Join in for a 1/2 hour full of interactive songs, rhymes, and easy stories designed for children ages 0-36 months (siblings welcome).

Stay and play afterward!

February 14 & 28 – Preschool Story Time 10:15 – 11 AM Preschool Storytime is designed for ages 3 and up. Join in for stories, songs, and crafts!

More information is available at wellington.colibraries.org.