Happenings in Wellington for November/December

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

This week’s column has many listings of events coming up as the holidays get closer. Check them out and mark your calendar so you don’t miss anything!

The Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:

WOW (Women of Wellington will be held November 16 from 6-8 PM at Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union. Rebekka Dailey is the guest speaker and will discuss the Hierarchy of Needs as it Relates to Inspiration and Influence. Register at this link. WOW is a great place to network with other women who are accomplished in many ways and have a lot to share with the group.

A Home-Based Business Forum will be held on November 17 at the Wellington Senior Resource Center from 9-11 AM. The Forum is a great opportunity to showcase your business. This event is sponsored by the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce. If you plan to showcase your business, after registering, please RSVP to Linda Kinzli at: linda@kinzlirealestate.com or-Office: at 970-568-3600

River of Life Church will sponsor the “Shop Local” Market on Saturday, November 26 from 9-3. The event will be held at River of Life Church which is a new location in 2022. Vendor applications are being taken now by the event coordinator, Candace Bilkie. If you need an application, please contact Candace by phone at 970.581.9240 or email candygrl4god@hotmail.com.

The Wellington Senior Center will hold its Annual Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3 from 7 AM to 2 PM. This is their 14th year for this fund-raising event at the Leeper/Senior Center. They will be serving homemade burritos and churros for shoppers to enjoy as they shop for the beautiful hand-made items on sale. A highlight of the Market is the Bake Sale for which members donate their favorite baked goods – bread, pies, fudge, and cookies. YUM! Vendors are welcome to contact Dorothy McClure, Senior Center Director for information. Phone 970.817.2293, or Dorothy’s Cell is 970.402.6014. Shopping the Market is a great way to support the Senior Center while finding great gifts and special baked goods for the holidays!

Wellington Main Street Program will hold its Annual Meeting on November 29 from 6-8 PM at Soul Squared. All are invited to attend to learn about accomplishments in 2022 and plans for 2023. Light appetizers and desserts will be served to members and volunteers. Pre-registration is required with the deadline being November 18. There will be an opportunity to share feedback and provide suggestions on priorities, projects, and programs for the upcoming year

Wellington Main Street is sponsoring “Shop Small” Saturday, November 26. Small Business Saturday serves as a reminder for you to support the wonderful, small businesses throughout Wellington. Small businesses are the backbone of the community, and all are encouraged to look for small businesses to support today and every day

The Town of Wellington is taking entries for the Parade of Lights in Wellington! Click on this link to go to the registration form: https://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/FormCenter/Community-Activities-12/Holiday-Parade-of-Lights-Float-Registrat-89