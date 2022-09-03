Happenings in Wellington in Upcoming Weeks – August/September 2022

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

Labor Day holiday weekend is filled with one last camping trip, fishing, hiking, family get-togethers, and just relaxing. I hope you enjoy it to the fullest!

Weekly Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:

Mainstreet Market September 8 – September 22 Thursday Night’s 4:30 – 7:30

The Wellington Chamber will hold its Annual Finance Meeting at Avuncular Bob’s T-Bar on September 7 at 7:30.

Business After Hours will be hosted at Mordini’s Collision Repair Center on September 8 from 6-8 PM

Hager’s Barbershop Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting on September 8

Ribbon Cutting on September 8 Thistle will celebrate their 5 th anniversary at Business After Hours on September 9 along with a Ribbon Cutting Celebration at 5:30 PM

SpargetoberFest 5K will take place September 9 starting at 9 AM

Ribbon Cutting September 9 at Hager’s Barbershop

Women of Wellington (WOW) meets at Meridian Trust for their Monthly Meeting 7:30-9:00 PM

Wellington Chamber of Commerce Plans Annual Membership Gala on September 30

Main Street Market

This summer the Wellington Main Street Program-sponsored Main Street Market is the place to be. Located in Centennial Park, shoppers can find fresh produce, baked goods, jewelry, clothing, and more. Palisade Peaches, Rocky Ford Cantaloupe, and Sweet Corn along with fresh flowers and hand-crafted items for your home and garden. The Market continues through September 22 from 4:30 – 7:30 PM every Thursday. Bring the family and spend Thursday evenings in downtown Wellington. Stop by for a meal or treat from restaurants, coffee shops, and brew pubs and shop the Main Street Market!

Wellington Chamber Holds Annual Finance Meeting

The Finances of the Chamber of Commerce will be presented at the Annual Finance Meeting of the organization. This will be held at 7:30 AM on September 7 at Avuncular Bob’s T-Bar Inn & Brewery and includes breakfast. Financial reports will be available and a discussion on the fiscal health and goals for the future will be discussed. Please register on the Chamber website.

Business After Hours at Mordini’s Collision Repair

You won’t want to miss this Business After Hours! Thursday, Sept 8th at the Mordini’s Collision Repair at 8958 West First Street in Wellington. Join us for an evening of food catered by Qdoba Mexican Eats, adult beverages, and the most exciting part of the event, a demonstration of vehicle roof panel removal and paintless dent repair!

Please make sure and register for the event.

Hager’s Barbershop Grand Opening

Hager’s Barbershop will have a Ribbon Cutting on September 8. They will host Pasta Nigh for they boys Wellington Eagles Football Team to carb up the day for a big game.

The event will be at 8136 2nd St in Wellington.

Thistle Celebrates 5th Anniversary and a Ribbon Cutting

Fifth Anniversary Celebration and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Thistle! September 9 is the date and 5-9 are the hours that are available to enjoy food and drink, do a little shopping, and congratulate Kelly McDowell on this milestone! Please register so they don’t run out of anything!

Hager’s Barbershop celebrates their Grand Opening

There will be a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony also on September 9 at 6:30 PM. Located at 8136 2nd St, Wellington, CO 80549. All are invited to come to the Ribbon Cutting to welcome the new shop to town!

SpargetoberFest 5K Second Annual Run is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 at 9 AM.

Sparge Brewing sponsors this 5K Run & Family Festival. There will be a breakfast food truck and a trainer-led warm-up followed by the 5K. Prizes will be awarded to individual category winners. Following the race, there will be music, vendors, additional food trucks, and, of course, the DUNK TANK! Registration is $40 and includes a breakfast choice at the food truck, beverage, swag bag, and Spargetoberfest 5K shirt. (12 & under free).

Runners should park in the lots surrounding 6598 Buttercup Dr. and the adjacent section of Wine Cup St. There will be no parking at Sparge Brewing or along GW Bush during the race. We encourage you to rideshare or walk if possible. Road guards will assist you, please follow their directions.

Neighborhoods are encouraged to participate decorate their yard, having their cowbells ready and wearing their best tutu to cheer on runners and walkers or having their driveway be a hydration station. *Watch for a race map, to see if you are on the route.

Follow the Spargetoberfest Foundation on Facebook for updates on activities and more

WOW! Women of Wellington Monthly Meeting

The Women of Wellington Group have a guest speaker on September 21. Le Andra Foster, ASA, MSBA will speak on “How to Create Wealth from Your Business – Solutions for Money.” Le Andra is a speaker, mentor, and coach. Meridian Federal Credit Union at 1805 1st Street will host the meeting and invites you to register in order to attend. Of course, walk-ins are always welcome too! Don’t miss this informative meeting and see friends – on September 21 – 6-8 PM

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce is busy planning the Annual Dinner and Silent Auction to be held at the Biergarten at the Budweiser Events Center on September 30. Many new items are being added this year; attendees can expect great food, fun with friends, a completely revamped silent auction, and a live auction with terrific items on the auction block – including a week-end stay at the Vee Bar Ranch in Centennial WY where prize winners can ski or snowshoe at the nearby Snowy Range and a 4-day whitewater raft trip for two on the Yampa River in Dinosaur National Monument from OARS! Save the date cards are in the mail so be sure to reserve tickets so you can come to enjoy a great evening!

If you have calendar items to be included in this column, please contact Nancy Harrison at 307.421.4473 by phone and text; email nharrison@adventuremedianews.com