Happenings in Wellington in upcoming weeks – June/July 2022

It’s summertime so there are lots of fun activities to enjoy in Wellington! Check out this list and join in.

Movies in the Park

The Filling Station will host Movies in the Park in June, July, and August in Centennial Park. This is a free, family night event. Watch the local news and social media for exact dates.

Town Clean Up Dumpsters

Clean-Up Dumpsters will be available to residents free of charge on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10 am – 2 pm. The dumpsters will be located on the east side of 6th Street across from the current Wellington Middle School. These dumpsters are not for disposal of paint, batteries, tires, appliances, furniture, or hazardous waste items such as pesticides or other chemicals, additionally, no construction site waste. Items cannot exceed one cubic yard. Dumpster Diverz is sponsoring this event

Fourth of July

Registration is now open for parade entries and vendors for Wellington’s Annual 4th of July celebration. 2022 Fourth of July Vendor Pre-Registration Form is available now. Vendors interested in pre-registering for the 2022 4th of July Festival should complete this form: https://wellingtonmainstreet.org/event/town-of-wellingtons-4th-of-july-celebration

Wellington Chamber of Commerce Networking Meeting

Hope Hartman, Executive Director of Larimer County SBDC will speak about resources for small businesses through Larimer County Small Business Development Council (SMDC). Hope has a wealth of experience starting and running businesses, both small and large, and will share her experiences with the Chamber group. 7:30 AM at Sparge Brewing, June 7.

Wellington Chamber Golf Tournament

On June 25th the Wellington Area Chamber will hold its first annual golf tournament with up to 76 players and a shotgun start at 7:30 am. You won’t want to miss this fun event! Sponsorships for the tournament are available by contacting the Chamber Office. Volunteers are also needed for lots of fun positions. Be right in the middle of all the action at this Golf Tournament. Proceeds will be shared with the American Legion. Spokesperson Roy Cook states “Our 5-year goal is to be able to purchase or lease a building in Wellington to use as a Legion Hall. This will be used for Post 176 meetings, as well as become a resource for all things veteran-related in Wellington. We are also looking into buying some land to build a baseball field to bring an American Legion Baseball program to Northern Colorado.”