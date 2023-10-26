Letter to the Editor: Clean Cars

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Tricia Canonico, Council Member | Fort Collins District 3

It’s no secret why people want to live, work, and play in Northern Colorado. My hometown of Fort Collins, along with other small towns and growing cities in the Northern Front Range, is brimming with opportunities – great jobs, unmatched recreational opportunities, good schools, and an enviable quality of life.

But with this growth – which is both impacted by and contributing to a changing climate – comes unenviable challenges: congestion and poor air quality among them.

You only need to glance at the news – and glance outside – to see that climate change is not a future threat but is being experienced now at a tremendous cost. We have to cut greenhouse gas and other emissions that impact our air and our health. Cleaner cars are key, which is why I strongly support Colorado adopting a program called Advanced Clean Cars II, or ACCII. The proposal would gradually increase the requirement on new car sales, leading to a smooth transition over time to more electric vehicles on the road. This makes sense, as Colorado and other states step up investment in and deployment of EV charging infrastructure. We are fortunate as well to be one of four community owners of the Platte River Power Authority, a public utility which has committed to more renewables and to broader electrification in our economy.

In my community of Fort Collins we have an ambitious plan to address climate change, including more transit, more bike-friendly options, and efforts to encourage more electrification in our transportation system. We are committed to making our communities ready for electric vehicles and making Northern Colorado a national leader in electric vehicle deployment.

Adoption of the strongest possible clean cars rule is critical to the success of our ambitious plans. In October, the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission (AQCC) will hold a hearing on and decide whether to enact new clean car rules. I know that the people of Fort Collins are ready for the strongest possible rule on clean cars, and I urge Coloradans to make their views known to members of the AQCC.

As a mom of three and a member of the City Council, I am committed to taking steps that protect the health of our residents and enhance our quality of life. Adoption of ACCII sends a strong signal that the State of Colorado is a true partner to local governments in their efforts to combat climate change and reduce pollution.