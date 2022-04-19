Letter to the Editor: In Response to Auction of Cannabis-Themed License Plates in Colorado

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author. It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper’s staff, ownership, or management.

Regarding Article (April 8, 2022): “Colorado to Launch Auction of 22 Cannabis-Themed License Plates to Benefit State’s Disability Funding Committee”

Dear Editor:

I read the above-referenced article online and feel the need to comment because to me, it does not make sense.

Am I, and your readers, to understand that Governor Polis reminds us that it is never a good idea to mix driving and cannabis, but he supports and is proud of Colorado’s official state license plates with cannabis-themed phrases to be auctioned off to benefit the state’s disability funding committee? I have read that the rise of vehicle accidents involving cannabis use, as well as other substance abuse and alcohol, are on the rise. How many disabled persons resulted from those accidents? And how many addicts are disabled? It sounds like a contradiction to me.

Would his next official state license plates be alcohol-themed, after all, Colorado is known and proud of its many breweries and distilleries. But he will remind us that it is not a good idea to mix alcohol and driving.

Or maybe, since Governor Polis thinks possession of four milligrams of fentanyl is only a misdemeanor, fentanyl-themed phrases will be his next official state license plate to auction off. But he will remind us that it is not a good idea to mix fentanyl and driving.

Colorado has many attributes to be proud of, why does Governor Polis feel that drugs and alcohol are the only things worthy to be on an official state license plate? Instead of license plates, auction off these cannabis-themed phrases in another non-driving form.

Diana Bianchetto