How to Gamble Online in Colorado

Can you legally gamble online in CO?

There is much confusion across the US surrounding which aspects of online gambling have been legalized within each state. Thankfully, bettors can make use of this handy article highlighting the best legal gambling sites in Colorado, how to set up their accounts, and how to ensure their online activity remains safe, secure, and fair at all times.

Finding the right operator for you

Before you find yourself signing up to the first online operator that provides a sizable sign-up bonus, it pays to do a little research and reflection first.

Research

Doing your homework is a huge must if you plan on getting the most out of your Colorado gambling experience. To begin, it is important to note that sports betting, daily fantasy sports betting, and pari-mutuel wagering are all deemed legal across the state after the passing of the legislative bill, back in May 2019. Unfortunately, for those of you who are interested in wagering on real money slots, roulette, and blackjack online, Colorado still prohibits online casino action. With that being said, bettors can still make use of the 30+ land-based casinos across the state or test their luck on a social or sweepstake casino. Social casinos offer bettors the chance to enjoy the full online casino experience without adding any financial risk. Sweepstakes offer the same experience as a social casino with the added chance of unlocking a prize.

Reflection

Once your research into Colorado’s gambling laws is complete, it pays to reflect on the type of attributes you wish your online sportsbook or online social casino to hold. Naturally, all bettors will be searching for an operator that dons the official Colorado Division of Gaming emblem. In turn, this will confirm a site’s legitimacy, security, and fairness. Once confirmed, you can start focusing on operators that offer markets and games suitable to your needs, those that offer a user-friendly mobile app, or any other perks that will add to your experience.

Setting up your account

With the legitimacy of your online social casino or sportsbook confirmed, all that is left is to set up your account. For those of you who are new to the world of online gambling in Colorado, you’ll be pleased to hear that the process is, generally, straightforward.

Load up your preferred operator – Most operators will now allow you to sign up online or via a dedicated app. Simply click register or sign up, input an email address, create a username and password, and wait for an email to confirm your identity.

Input your personal details – Once you have clicked on the email link, the Colorado-based operator will request that you input your personal details, in order to pass the Know Your Customer process. This process confirms your current location, identity, and limits the risk of fraudulent activity across your account. If you are making use of a social/sweepstake casino, you can now log in and the registration process should be complete!

Verify your documents (sportsbook only) – During the signup process you will be asked to forward documentation that confirms you are who you say you are. These docs can include your SSN, passport, driving license, military ID, utility bills, and more. It is at this point you may also be asked to opt-in to any online bonuses that are available to new customers.

Await confirmation (sportsbook only) – The backend staff of your chosen online sportsbook can authorize your account within minutes, provided the correct documentation has been forwarded. Further documents may be required at the withdrawal stage, but, for now, you are about set to launch your betting career! Time to log in and enjoy the process.