Letter to the Editor – Jeni Arndt for Mayor

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author. It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper. We intend to present messages from both sides of the aisle.

Ann Molison

Jeni Arndt is the best candidate for mayor of Fort Collins City Council. Arndt has been our representative in the Colorado General Assembly for several terms and has fought for the all the citizens of Fort Collins and the whole state to keep Colorado growing as a most sustainable place to live and work.

The Fort Collins City Council oversees the spending of millions of dollars in CARES Act funding designed to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and Arndt’s experience in her own professional life and her governmental role managing conflicting budgetary demands make her well suited to tackle the issues of Covid 19 and its subsequent need for economic recovery.

Affordable housing is one of the ongoing challenges for Fort Collins City Council. Arndt looks forward to working with the Council to address race-based equity concerns both in homelessness and homeownership.

Sustainability and climate change are ongoing and momentous issues for our community. Arndt understands the important and precarious role water plays in all our lives and is educated and informed on the status of water in Colorado. Arndt understands that we are the stewards of this land, and must keep Colorado healthy, livable, and beautiful.

Fort Collins is experiencing a time of unprecedent change. Arndt has the experience to balance complex and competing needs required to respond to change. Arndt will continue to help the people of Fort Collins adjust and adapt. Please join me in voting for Jeni Arndt for mayor of Fort Collins City Council.