Canyon Concert Ballet Presents Alice in Wonderland

Canyon Concert Ballet Presents Alice in Wonderland. Photo courtesy of Canyon Concert Ballet.
Canyon Concert Ballet is hosting a live and live-streamed Alice In Wonderland concert on Saturday, April 24 at 1 pm and 7 pm and again on Sunday, April 25 at 2 pm at the Lincoln Center located at 417 W. Magnolia St. in Fort Collins.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to join Alice as she follows the White Rabbit into a world of fantastical characters like the Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter and Queen of Hearts. The concert is based on the book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by English author Lewis Carroll that tells the story of a young girl named Alice who falls through a rabbit hole into a subterranean fantasy world inhabited by peculiar, anthropomorphic creatures.

This production is supported by Fort Fund and Colorado Creative Industries. Canyon Concert is planning on both virtual livestream tickets and limited in-person tickets for Alice in Wonderland.

For more information regarding Alice in Wonderland presented by Canyon Concert Ballet, visit: www.lctix.com/ccb-alice-in-wonderland

