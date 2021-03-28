Canyon Concert Ballet Presents Alice in Wonderland

Those interested in attending are encouraged to join Alice as she follows the White Rabbit into a world of fantastical characters like the Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter and Queen of Hearts. The concert is based on the book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by English author Lewis Carroll that tells the story of a young girl named Alice who falls through a rabbit hole into a subterranean fantasy world inhabited by peculiar, anthropomorphic creatures.

This production is supported by Fort Fund and Colorado Creative Industries. Canyon Concert is planning on both virtual livestream tickets and limited in-person tickets for Alice in Wonderland.