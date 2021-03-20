Letter to the Editor – Jessica Dyrdahl for Fort Collins City Council

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author.

It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper.

We intend to present messages from both sides of the aisle.

Pamela Norris

I have known Jess for over 10 years. Most recently I have had the privilege of working with Jess as she served as a Program Coordinator for Leadership Development and then as the Assistant Director for Student Government at Colorado State University’s Student Leadership, Involvement & Community Engagement office in the Lory Student Center. She is an absolute delight and I consider myself quite lucky to work with her. Jess is an incredible person with many outstanding qualities. Outspoken, confident, intelligent, dedicated, and armed with a wonderful sense of humor, she simply excels at being a person.



Though the words one can use to describe Jess may be used to describe many others, the difference between those many others and her is that Jess is a living example of what those words mean. She is not just confident; she carries such confidence that not one person in the room leaves it unnoticed. And such is the case with all the qualities she embodies. She possesses a magnetic personality, is a trustworthy individual, a role model for her peers and she exudes character. It is not only her originality that will make her such a good choice for our City Council, but also her deep dedication to her work.