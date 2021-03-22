Letter to the Editor – Jessica Dyrdahl for Fort Collins City Council

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author.

It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper.

We intend to present messages from both sides of the aisle.

Jennifer Johnson

I have known Jess for many years, and this year have the opportunity to supervise her in her role as the Primary Advisor for the Associated Students at Colorado State University. Jess’s experience supporting student government on our campus would translate well into a role as a Councilperson in Fort Collins. I’d like to highlight a few of Jess’s strengths as you consider her for the vacant council seat:

1) Jess is a connector of people, resources, and ideas. In her role as the ASCSU advisor, Jess consistently listens to the issues and goals of the people around her. She is masterful at identifying potential solutions, linking people up to the information they need, the resources they seek, or the human connection necessary to solve a problem. I am certain that if she were selected as a council person for the City of Fort Collins, that she would continue to find creative solutions to community issues while accessing the abundant human, fiscal, and natural resources around us.

2) Jess is passionate, positive, and energetic. She brings vibrancy and life to all of her engagements and never quits. As a council person, she’d be a dedicated and enthusiastic public servant.

3) Finally, Both as a person and a professional, Jess consistently demonstrates values-based decision-making. When faced with tough choices or decisions, Jess always comes back to her values.