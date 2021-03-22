Some Things Just Work Out!

Weeks ago when anticipating the Spring Break and what I would do to educate and entertain my two young sons, I had no way of knowing that we would be leaving town right before a late-season blizzard. But with the miracle of technology, my staff has been updating me on conditions and sharing photos, some of which we share in this edition.

I promise, I’m not gloating, but hey, a fellow has to get lucky once in a while. We escaped the snow and howling winds by heading southwest to Moab, Utah — and we were not disappointed.

The very first night we were out on the road with our trusty second-hand RV, “Revela.” Having traveled for hours we were looking for a place to call home for the night when we happened upon Silt and the fairly new and beautiful Glenwood Springs West / Colorado River KOA Campground on the Colorado River. For any of you new to camping, “KOA” stands for Kampgrounds of America, the world’s largest system of privately held campgrounds with hundreds of locations across the United States and Canada.

The next afternoon we headed to Moab. I’ll have to be honest, I wasn’t sure if Revela would make it over the mountains since I had never pulled her on a road trip, but the new tires and wheel bearings got us to a great spot in the remote desert.

Our travel days were in the mid-50s with a bit of rain, but hey, I’ll take that. We visited Canyon Lands National Park, Arches National Park and got a taste of Moab at some local eateries.

We had a fabulous time. I was reminded how lucky we were to take our Spring Break in such an amazing place and Moab is usually only a 7 1/2 hour drive from Fort Collins.

————————–

LOCAL NEWS — CRITICAL AT A TIME LIKE THIS!

Help us report on the new local reality!

Support our work on your behalf:

Make a tax-deductible donation to support coronavirus coverage in our communities at:

http://northfortynews.com/ donate-now

For our current subscribers, driveway delivery of North Forty News is now available within a reasonable distance to state highways and urban areas.

Current subscribers register at:

https://northfortynews.com/ driveway-delivery/

New and returning subscribers register at:

https://northfortynews.com/ subscribe

Or contact us at ads@northfortynews.com to learn more about advertising with us including how your ad in our print edition will also show up in the online digital replica of our current edition along with on our website.