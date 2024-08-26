Letter to the Editor: Old Town Fort Collins Crime — Downtown Nightmare

Michele Pullaro | Peacock’s Perch

Hello,

I am a small business owner in Downtown Fort Collins: Peacock’s Perch 162 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins 80524. It has become clear to me that asking for media involvement regarding the activities downtown is my/our only option to be heard. I am the only one business owner downtown writing this letter. However, there are many businesses who are under the same circumstances or are dealing with similar problems that result from the criminal activity that surrounds us, and I am actively reaching out to them for support.

**I am one person (who owns/operates working non-stop business owner with no employees) attempting to reach out to over 400 businesses listed in the Downtown Development Authorities Directory.

Fort Collins is number 4 on the top 10 list for Downtowns Squares published by USA Today this year. My business is 1.5 blocks South of “The Square”. Honestly, I think that title should be revoked. The fear and terror that business owners feel day to day is relentless.

I feel that the crime rate was not evaluated when given this title. This may be partially due to the infrequency of citations or cases being opened when incidents occur. The Police Department must spend valuable time documenting the information only to have the perpetrators minimally fined and almost immediately released from custody.

My dream has become a nightmare! The City of Fort Collins is failing me, the 10 small business owners who are featured in my store as local artists, the 10 plus small business owners nationwide that sell their art/products in my store, my customers, our visitors, our citizens, our neighborhood, and there is zero hope in sight.

I have nearly been forced to close my business due to repeated ordinance violations and retaliation by the homeless/transient population. I believe that the previous business owner at this location ( an Optician) did indeed close due to these problems.

I have relied on District One Police Department for continued support, and they have provided as much as possible, however, due to the current regulations and system failures they can only do so much.

I have also received involvement and support from the Downtown Development Authority. As well as Outreach. I have written our District Council Member Emily Francis with no response. I have also reached out to several other people of authority without much responses and zero solutions.

My store is located on the Northeast corner of Oak and College.

According to police records there has been 35 incidents at my location between the dates of January 1, 2024 and July 15, 2024. Twenty-four of those incidents occurred between May 28th and July 15th. Only a few of those incidents resulted in documented violations or trespassing. I have frequently reported primarily homeless/transient men for violating the non-smoking area in Downtown. These men return to repeat the violation in retaliation because they were not, and chances are that they will not be cited. They have also enlisted “friends” to do the same and to “harass and intimidate” me by various means of disturbing the peace, noise violations, stalking and trespassing.

The incidents continue as police records will show regarding address: 162 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, Co. 80524.

These individuals have formed a network with the goal of intimidation, harassment, and retaliation against me as a witness. I consider this activity as organized crime as well as potentially hate crimes against women.

It is impossible for me to file charges for these violations or request restraining orders as several individuals are involved and I do not have their names. However, I do have several witnesses, videos/audio and photographs of the violations and the retaliation efforts of specifically three of the men.

I have had to endure the emotional and financial burden of these continuous problems and have lost business revenue.

I have had to hire private security and install several security cameras.

I do not feel safe and have frequently varied my business hours, driven different cars, parked in various locations, hidden in my store for hours because of the fear that I feel being surrounded by criminals lurking outside of my store.

I truly believe that it is time that Larimer County and the City of Fort Collins opens their eyes and hearts to the reality of the struggling business owners in our Downtown and see the nightmares that lurk below the so-called “One of the Best Cities”.

Please reach out to me and help me share my story,

Sincerely,

Michele Pullaro: Owner

Peacock’s Perch

162 S. College Avenue,

Fort Collins, Co. 80524

Cell phone number: 970-430-8762