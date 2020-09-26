Letter to the Editor: Support for Cory Gardner

Jim O’Neill

From Where I stand:

I am supporting Cory Gardner for Senate. He has always had my interest, that of Northern Colorado and the State of Colorado first in all his actions.

I first became acquainted with Cory when he was the congressional representative for Fort Collins and the surrounding area. He has always shown more empathy and support for the issues of Northern Colorado.

I know he is a committed and effective Senator for Colorado. I can’t say the same for his opponent who really doesn’t want the job!

When disaster struck Cory was there supporting us by securing the funding for rebuilding Highway 34 through the Big Thompson Canyon after the 2013 flood. Another example of how he had our back was his fight to relocate the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters to Grand Junction.

I like the fact that he believes government operates best when it’s closest to the people it serves. Please join me in helping re-elect the only one in the race who truly wants the job, has the interest of the State at heart and is an effective Senator for Colorado!