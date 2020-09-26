Business and Nonprofit Relief Fund to be Launched by the Town of Wellington

The Town of Wellington is launching a $300,000 grant program to aid businesses and nonprofits that are enduring economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses and nonprofits that meet eligibility for the program can apply for up to $12,000 in funding that does not need to be repaid. The grant program is funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“C.A.R.E.S. Act”).