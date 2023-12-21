LOVELAND YOUTH CAMPUS UPDATE: Momentum Building and Ways to Support the Innovative Campus

LOVELAND YOUTH CAMPUS UPDATE:

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

Construction of the first-of-its-kind Loveland Youth Campus is well underway. As 2024 is within sight, so is the completion of the campus, which is slated to open in a few months. The campus model will provide child care, out-of-school care, and youth development services for children ages 0-18 with plans to offer mental health services, bilingual resource navigation, culturally attuned services, and more based on neighborhood input.

The Loveland Youth Campus, which is located at the site formerly occupied by New Vision Charter School, is a collaboration between the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County (BGCLC) and Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center with support from United Way of Larimer County and Early Childhood Council of Larimer County.

In early November, community supporters, nonprofit leaders, and those passionate about creating new, innovative ways to address childcare and out-of-school care needs celebrated and supported the campus. More than 60 guests enjoyed the sunset on the rooftop at Deskchair Workspace in Loveland. Joy Sullivan, President and CEO of UWLC; Anne Lance, Executive Director of Teaching Tree Early Learning Centers; Allison Hines, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County; and Christina Taylor, CEO of Early Childhood Council of Larimer County all shared insights about the Loveland Youth Campus and their dynamic collaboration, much like a perfectly in-sync quartet.

“Being innovative is essential to solving our childcare crisis,” Sullivan said. “With the Loveland Youth Campus, we aim to create the space and place for belonging from the time a child is born until they turn 18.”

SUPPORTING THE LOVELAND YOUTH CAMPUS

UWLC is leading the fundraising efforts for the completion of the $2M retrofit to meet current childcare licensing requirements and has raised nearly $500,000 to date. All monetary donations to the Loveland Youth Campus qualify for the Colorado Child Care Contribution Tax Credit (CCCCTC). In addition to the applicable Federal and State income tax deductions, the credit provides a 50% state tax credit. In addition to the Loveland Youth Campus, donations made to the Larimer Child Care Fund also qualify for the CCCCTC. Learn more in this downloadable.

Available opportunities to support the Loveland Youth Campus include:

Explore customizable sponsorship packages on LovelandYouthCampus.org

Take a tour, which is being held Thursdays at 11 am.

Donate to the Loveland Youth Campus here . Remember, all donations qualify for the CCCCTC.

Follow along on our social media platforms ( Instagram , Facebook) for progress pictures, updates, and future opportunities to enroll your child at the site or volunteer.

Interested people can learn more about sponsorship opportunities or request to join a tour by contacting Christina Cooper at 970.988.2176 or ccooper@uwaylc.org.