News on the Streets of Wellington in Upcoming Weeks – August/September 2022

Main Street Market

If you are craving all the great produce from Colorado at this time of year – good news! This summer the Wellington Main Street Program will again sponsor the Main Street Market. This year’s vendor spaces are completely sold out so shoppers will find many options to stock up on fresh produce, baked goods, jewelry, clothing, and more. Palisade Peaches, Rocky Ford Cantaloupe, Sweet Corn from Olathe; and a variety of freshly baked treats all will be available at the Market along with fresh flowers and hand-crafted items for your home and garden. The Market begins July 28 and runs through September 22 from 4:30 – 7:30 PM every Thursday. Be sure to come to shop at the Main Street Market!

Business After Hours

The monthly get-together of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce will meet on August 11 from 5:30 – 7 PM. The meeting will be hosted by Saddles to Paddles with additional information to come later. The monthly meeting is free for Chamber members and $15 for non-members. Everyone is invited!

The Biergarten at Budweiser will host Friday Firepits once a month all summer long!

Bring the whole family and enjoy Food Trucks from 4-8 pm; Live Music from 5-8 pm, and Corn Hole League with nightly prizes. Disc Golf course will be open to play for free – plus they will have instructors from Disc Mania on site to conduct Disc Golf Clinics. The upcoming date is August 15th.

It’s free to attend so come out and enjoy some great Food, Games, and Fun! It promises to be a good time!

Schools Start Soon?

School starts soon and Wellington along with anticipating the opening of the New Wellington Middle School in August. Check out the Poudre School District for starting dates for individual schools. https://www.psdschools.org/your-district/calendars. Resources for starting school – calendars, and supply lists for all grades are all available for students and parents to refer to. The Wellington Middle/High School is a great addition to the Town of Wellington and something to be celebrated. Go Eagles!

