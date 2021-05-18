Photo of the Week: Bobcat near Red Feather Lakes

May 18, 2021
"Our Bobcat" on Prairie Divide, near Red Feather Lakes; Photo by Wayne Baltz

Here is our “Photo of the Week.”

The photo of the week comes from Wayne Baltz. The photo is of “Our Bobcat” on Prairie Divide.

